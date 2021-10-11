Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 68,530 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.50% of Winnebago Industries worth $102,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 63.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

WGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Shares of WGO opened at $76.67 on Monday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

