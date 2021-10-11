Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,207 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.61% of CONMED worth $104,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 1,290.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 24,851 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 65,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period.

Get CONMED alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group began coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

CONMED stock opened at $138.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.55, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $76.43 and a 1-year high of $146.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.68.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.87 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $732,879.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,120,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,383 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.