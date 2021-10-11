DinoSwap (DINO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $745,368.00

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. DinoSwap has a total market cap of $14.92 million and $745,368.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DinoSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00059386 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00126990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00078364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,550.47 or 0.99848850 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.64 or 0.06087417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002846 BTC.

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 103,243,328 coins and its circulating supply is 43,627,733 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

