Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIISY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $18.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.222 per share. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $1.21.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.