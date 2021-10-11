Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) is Jump Financial LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,890 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares comprises 0.8% of Jump Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 16.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $681,000.

SPXS traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $21.63. 92,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,822,484. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

