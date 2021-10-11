Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,057 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Discover Financial Services worth $27,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 939.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.06.

DFS stock opened at $128.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $60.42 and a 52-week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

