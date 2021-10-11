Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Holdings Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,285 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.15% of Discovery worth $22,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 10,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery stock opened at $24.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $66.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

