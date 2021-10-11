Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.92.

DSEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Diversey by 3.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Diversey by 2.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 121,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Diversey by 139.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Diversey stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. Diversey has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

