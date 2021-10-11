DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DNBBY. Citigroup raised shares of DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised shares of DNB Bank ASA to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from 161.00 to 167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SEB Equities raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

OTCMKTS:DNBBY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,771. DNB Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 35.45% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

