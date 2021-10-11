DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on DNBBY. Citigroup raised shares of DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised shares of DNB Bank ASA to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from 161.00 to 167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SEB Equities raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.75.
OTCMKTS:DNBBY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,771. DNB Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84.
About DNB Bank ASA
DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.
