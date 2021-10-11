DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Position Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,003,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,393 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.54% of DocuSign worth $839,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,681 shares of company stock valued at $27,286,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $263.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.85 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.08.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.