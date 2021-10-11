Doki Doki Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $106,008.00 (DOKI)

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, Doki Doki Finance has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Doki Doki Finance has a market cap of $2.25 million and $106,008.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be bought for about $44.92 or 0.00078429 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00045115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.19 or 0.00204592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00095722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Coin Profile

DOKI is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Buying and Selling Doki Doki Finance

