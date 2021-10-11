Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,474,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 91,050 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 3.43% of Dolby Laboratories worth $341,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 859,666 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $274,200,000 after purchasing an additional 612,019 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 830.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,610,000 after purchasing an additional 484,678 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,010,000 after purchasing an additional 482,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 461.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,950,000 after purchasing an additional 417,665 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $2,927,142.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $2,925,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,797,967. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $88.83 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.17 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.52. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

