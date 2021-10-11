Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree makes up about 3.9% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Avenir Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Dollar Tree worth $49,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.05. The company had a trading volume of 28,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,675. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.65. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

