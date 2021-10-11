Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,001 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dollar Tree worth $25,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,969,000 after buying an additional 86,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,181,000 after buying an additional 118,949 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,236,000 after buying an additional 85,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $301,779,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,408,000 after buying an additional 443,682 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $98.69 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

