Don-key Hits Market Capitalization of $8.51 Million (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Don-key has a total market cap of $8.51 million and $189,781.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Don-key has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000793 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.26 or 0.00315700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000712 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key (CRYPTO:DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,682,635 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.