Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Stock Price Up 78.4%

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) rose 78.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $14.90. Approximately 220,193 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,848% from the average daily volume of 7,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $484.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $764.99 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 0.96%.

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

