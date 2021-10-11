dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Stock Price Up 34.8%

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) rose 34.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 3,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 10,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32.

About dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF)

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

