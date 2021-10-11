DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on October 18th (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify’s (NYSE:DV) lock-up period will expire on Monday, October 18th. DoubleVerify had issued 13,333,335 shares in its initial public offering on April 21st. The total size of the offering was $360,000,045 based on an initial share price of $27.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DV. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.64.

Shares of DV stock opened at $34.53 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.35.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $4,234,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $1,733,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $28,404,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $617,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

