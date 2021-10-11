DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Down 5.3%

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s share price was down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.71 and last traded at $32.71. Approximately 2,811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 379,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.64.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,148,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,640,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $543,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,909,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $724,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DoubleVerify Company Profile (NYSE:DV)
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
