DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Down 5.3%

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s share price was down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.71 and last traded at $32.71. Approximately 2,811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 379,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,148,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,640,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $543,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,909,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $724,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

