DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading Up 5.7%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) was up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 54,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,090,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

DOYU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.91.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.90.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DouYu International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group raised its stake in DouYu International by 104.2% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 1,346.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

