Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) received a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective from Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.01% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of HNL opened at €42.95 ($50.53) on Monday. Dr. Hönle has a 12 month low of €39.15 ($46.06) and a 12 month high of €60.40 ($71.06). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €46.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €47.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.31. The firm has a market cap of $260.36 million and a PE ratio of 42.32.

Dr. Hönle Company Profile

Dr. HÃ¶nle AG supplies industrial UV technologies and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Equipment & Systems, Glass & Lamps, and Adhesives. The Equipment & Systems segment offers LED UV units, UV equipment/UV systems/UV units, IR units, inert systems, UV disinfection systems, solar simulation systems and light fixtures, lighting systems, UV measuring technology products, and components and replacement parts.

