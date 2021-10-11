DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $47.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,362.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,645,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,793,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $2,482,908.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,770,961 shares of company stock worth $262,063,658 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marks Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in DraftKings by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

