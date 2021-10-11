Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Shares Down 3.2%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF)’s share price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 51,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 483,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Drone Delivery Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. engages in the design, development, and implementation of a commercial drone delivery logistics platform. It provides Depot to Depot and Depot to Consumer drone delivery services. The Depot to Depot service focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.