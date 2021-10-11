Ducato Protocol Token (DUCATO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $98.00

Ducato Protocol Token (CURRENCY:DUCATO) traded down 28.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. Ducato Protocol Token has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $98.00 worth of Ducato Protocol Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ducato Protocol Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002074 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ducato Protocol Token has traded 39.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00043790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.45 or 0.00212700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00094660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Ducato Protocol Token Profile

Ducato Protocol Token (DUCATO) is a coin. Ducato Protocol Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,280,000 coins. The official website for Ducato Protocol Token is ducato.io . Ducato Protocol Token’s official Twitter account is @DUCATO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DUCATO is Hybrid DeFi 2.0 that combines the advantages of existing CeFi and DeFi, providing reliability, speed, and decentralized stability through high liquidity and blockchain-backed smart contracts. Therefore, it can be used in various situations. “

