Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Stake Raised by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies comprises about 0.8% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Avenir Corp owned 0.17% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $9,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,895,000 after buying an additional 3,358,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,293,000 after buying an additional 2,091,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,064,000 after buying an additional 1,457,979 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 500.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,201,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after buying an additional 1,001,524 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 810.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,087,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,084,000 after buying an additional 967,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $585,448.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,610 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,041. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,443. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.12 and a beta of -0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.03. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCT. Barclays cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

