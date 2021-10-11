Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.08 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00059078 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00127345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00078093 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,215.59 or 0.99844537 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,433.52 or 0.05991689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

