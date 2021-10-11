Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00059078 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00127345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00078093 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,215.59 or 0.99844537 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,433.52 or 0.05991689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

