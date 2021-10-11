DuckDaoDime Reaches Market Cap of $15.85 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $15.85 million and $330,227.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for $15.27 or 0.00026976 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00062680 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00125476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00080138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,514.21 or 0.99852044 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.12 or 0.06194784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002985 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

