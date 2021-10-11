Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,325 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $25,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3,862.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,817,000 after buying an additional 4,299,912 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 240.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,510,000 after buying an additional 1,718,079 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,454,833,000 after buying an additional 828,757 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,734,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,457,000 after buying an additional 756,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $61,888,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $100.14. 5,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.47 and a 200-day moving average of $101.65.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

