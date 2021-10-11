DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 133,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $70.42 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.22 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.68.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.06.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

