Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE BROS opened at $42.65 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $62.00.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

