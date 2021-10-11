Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BROS has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE:BROS opened at $42.65 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $62.00.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

