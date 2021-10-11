Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $42.65 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $62.00.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

