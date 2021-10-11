Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

NYSE:BROS opened at $42.65 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $62.00.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

