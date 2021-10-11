Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BROS. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

BROS stock opened at $42.65 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $62.00.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

