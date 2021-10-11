DWS Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 33.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

KTF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.67. 23,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,789. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 153.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 99,344 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.42% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

