DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 19.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE KSM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.14. 12,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,837. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.28% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.