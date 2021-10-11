DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408,819 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 4.27% of DXC Technology worth $419,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479,808 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,344,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,811,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,837,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 40.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,981,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,109,000 after purchasing an additional 852,483 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology stock opened at $34.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

