DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 143,299.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,229,381 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 5.26% of DXC Technology worth $515,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in DXC Technology by 38.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 18,422 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 5.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 77.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 27,874 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,344,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.31.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,324 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,515 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXC stock opened at $34.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

