Dynamic (DYN) Trading Up 16.2% Over Last Week

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last week, Dynamic has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a total market cap of $5.83 million and $157.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,213.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,511.21 or 0.06137006 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.72 or 0.00308881 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $593.99 or 0.01038194 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00093704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.83 or 0.00473367 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.37 or 0.00336230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.00309946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

