e-Money (NGM) Trading 22.9% Lower Over Last Week

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001633 BTC on major exchanges. e-Money has a total market cap of $18.45 million and approximately $282,227.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

