E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €11.73 ($13.80).

EOAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on E.On in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on E.On in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

FRA:EOAN opened at €10.81 ($12.72) on Monday. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.39.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

