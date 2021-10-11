Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $11.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $900.02 million, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.37 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

