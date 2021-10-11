Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up to $11.46

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.46, but opened at $11.89. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 1,568 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESTE shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $896.88 million, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth about $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.