Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,876 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $20,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.54. 832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.36. The firm has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $101.52 and a twelve month high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.89.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

