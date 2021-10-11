eBoost (EBST) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,263.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $1,263.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.72 or 0.00308881 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000655 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000092 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

