Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barrington Research downgraded Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Financial downgraded Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

ECHO opened at $48.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.15. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.26 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

