EchoLink (EKO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18,882.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a market cap of $376,532.94 and approximately $18,882.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00043691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.67 or 0.00201445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00094745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EKO is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

