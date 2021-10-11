Edgeless (EDG) Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeless has a market cap of $668,923.63 and $2,427.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00044480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.50 or 0.00205600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00095130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

