Edgeware Hits Market Capitalization of $51.64 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, Edgeware has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a market cap of $51.64 million and $1.20 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00045334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.41 or 0.00205944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00095446 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,469,724,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,831,305,533 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

